Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.
The victim told officers that the actual shooting happened at a location near Prescott Road, police say.
The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
The investigation is ongoing.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.