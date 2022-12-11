Facebook
Shooting near Prescott Road injures 1 person, police say

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police detectives in Baton Rouge are searching for details as they investigate a shooting incident that happened around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a business on Airline Highway near Tom Drive contacted law enforcement about a male shooting victim.

The victim told officers that the actual shooting happened at a location near Prescott Road, police say.

The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening at this time, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.

