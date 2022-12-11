Shooting on Greenwell Springs Road under investigation, authorities say

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into a shooting that left one person injured on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery Road.

Investigators say the victim was shot while in a vehicle. They added the person has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.