Shooting on Greenwell Springs Road under investigation, authorities say
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into a shooting that left one person injured on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11.
According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery Road.
Investigators say the victim was shot while in a vehicle. They added the person has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
