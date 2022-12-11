Facebook
Shooting on Greenwell Springs Road under investigation, authorities say

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are looking into a shooting that left one person injured on the morning of Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Greenwell Springs Road near North Flannery Road.

Investigators say the victim was shot while in a vehicle. They added the person has injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

