Lutcher wins Div. II (Non-Select) Championship

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Lutcher won the Div. II Non-Select Championship over North DeSoto on Saturday, Dec. 10., giving the Bulldogs their first state title since 2016.

Lutcher came away with the 28-25 win.

D’Wayne Winfield finished 20-of-32 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He also led Lutcher in rushing with 130 yards and another touchdown on 43 carries.

