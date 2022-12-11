Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Lutcher wins Div. II (Non-Select) Championship

Lutcher won the Div. II Non-Select Championship over North DeSoto on Saturday, Dec. 10., giving the Bulldogs their first state title since 2016.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Lutcher won the Div. II Non-Select Championship over North DeSoto on Saturday, Dec. 10., giving the Bulldogs their first state title since 2016.

Lutcher came away with the 28-25 win.

D’Wayne Winfield finished 20-of-32 passing for 299 yards and three touchdowns. He also led Lutcher in rushing with 130 yards and another touchdown on 43 carries.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say

Latest News

St. Charles Catholic wins back-to-back state championships; overcomes 11-point deficit
Lutcher wins Div. II (Non-Select) Championship
St. Charles Catholic wins 2022 Div. III Championship.
St. Charles Catholic wins back-to-back state championships; overcomes 11-point deficit
Sportsline Friday Nite
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - Semifinal Round - Part 1