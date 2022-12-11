Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU edges Wake Forest in Holiday Hoopsgiving

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WAFB) - LSU was able to get past Wake Forest in the Holiday Hoopsgiving in the State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Tigers edged the Demon Deacons, 72-70, on a layup by Justice Hill with just two seconds left on the clock.

LSU was led by KJ Williams in scoring (35) and rebounding (10) for his 30th career double-double. Cam Hayes added 13 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say

Latest News

LSU Lady Tigers
LSU remains at No. 11 in AP Poll; off to 9-0 start
Seimone Augustus
Seimone Augustus statue unveiling date announced by LSU
LSU Tigers
LSU offers $2 tickets for men’s basketball game against UT-Arlington
LSU forward Angel Reese (1) and guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)
No. 11 LSU outlasts SELU to extend winning streak to 8 games