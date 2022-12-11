BRPD investigating after woman injured during assault
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported sexual assault at Woman’s Hospital early Sunday, Dec. 11.
Police said it was learned that the assault actually occurred on Rosenwald Road around 6:40 a.m.
According to police, the woman sustained an injury to her leg from when the suspect fired a shot at the ground.
Police are unsure of what caused her injury, but the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
No other details were given at this time.
The investigation is ongoing.
