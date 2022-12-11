Facebook
BRPD investigating after woman injured during assault

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a reported sexual assault at Woman’s Hospital early Sunday, Dec. 11.

Police said it was learned that the assault actually occurred on Rosenwald Road around 6:40 a.m.

According to police, the woman sustained an injury to her leg from when the suspect fired a shot at the ground.

Police are unsure of what caused her injury, but the injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

No other details were given at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

