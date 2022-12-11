2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade canceled due to weather

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Organizers of the 2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade announced the event has been canceled due to weather conditions and will not be rescheduled.

The parade was originally set to get underway at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Jambalaya was cooked for the parade and was being given away for free while supplies lasted in front of the Gonzales Recreation Center on Irma Boulevard. However, as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, organizers said they have run out of jambalaya.

Registration fees for parade participants will be refunded, according to organizers. However, specific details about refunds were not provided.

