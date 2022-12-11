Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade canceled due to weather

Gonzales Christmas Parade bans music on floats, vehicles
Gonzales Christmas Parade bans music on floats, vehicles(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Organizers of the 2022 Gonzales Christmas Parade announced the event has been canceled due to weather conditions and will not be rescheduled.

The parade was originally set to get underway at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Jambalaya was cooked for the parade and was being given away for free while supplies lasted in front of the Gonzales Recreation Center on Irma Boulevard. However, as of 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, organizers said they have run out of jambalaya.

Registration fees for parade participants will be refunded, according to organizers. However, specific details about refunds were not provided.

For an ongoing list of Christmas activities that the entire family can enjoy, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say

Latest News

Shooting investigation on Edwin Street in Baton Rouge
BRPD: 1 killed in shooting on Edwin Street
Shooting investigation on Greenwell Springs Road
Shooting on Greenwell Springs Road under investigation, authorities say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 11
Soggy start to Sunday, severe storms possible midweek
2022 General Election
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Runoff