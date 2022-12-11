Facebook
2022 ELECTION RESULTS: East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Runoffs

East Baton Rouge Parish School System
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four of the seats up for grabs for the East Baton Parish School Board were not decided in the Nov. 8 election and were forced into a runoff.

DISTRICT 4:

Shashonnie Steward (D): 3,144 (71%)

Monique Wicks Robinson (D): 1,283 (29%)

DISTRICT 7:

(I) Michael Gaudet (R): 2,344 (51%)

“Cathy” Carmichael (D): 2,220 (49%)

DISTRICT 8:

“Katie” Kennison (D): 3,935 (53%)

(I) Connie Bernard (R): 3,530 (47%)

DISTRICT 9:

Patrick Martin (R): 3,991 (69%)

(I) David Tatman (R): 1,791 (31%)

