2022 ELECTION RESULTS: City of Zachary Runoffs

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - People in the City of Zachary had many leadership positions to vote on in the Dec. 10 runoff election.

MAYOR:

David McDavid (R): 3,172 (55%)

Francis Nezianya (N): 2,641 (45%)

POLICE CHIEF:

Darryl Schuster Lawrence, Sr. (I): 3,074 (53%)

Justin Nevels (I): 2,699 (47%)

CITY COURT JUDGE:

David Conachen (R): 3,205 (56%)

John C. Hopewell III (D): 2,545 (44%)

DISTRICT 1 COUNCILMEMBER:

Brandy Westmoreland (R): 646 (52%)

Freida Morris (I): 589 (48%)

DISTRICT 4 COUNCILMEMBER:

James Graves (R): 537 (54%)

Sharon “Mrs. T” Turner (D): 454 (46%)

DISTRICT 5 COUNCILMEMBER:

Jennifer Boyd (R): 578 (50%)

Lael Montgomery (D): 571 (50%)

