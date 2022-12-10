Voters head to the polls for Dec. 10 election

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Voters are headed to the polls for the Dec. 10th election.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, polls are open between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. across Louisiana.

Officials said all voters across Louisiana will have the opportunity to vote on three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution. In addition, the Dec. 10 election will include runoff races from the Nov. 8 primary election.

A total of 23 Louisiana parishes also have candidate races and local propositions on the ballot. In the Baton Rouge area, that includes East Baton Rouge Parish, Ascension Parish, Assumption Parish, East Feliciana Parish, Livingston Parish, St. Helena Parish, and Tangipahoa Parish.

Louisiana voters can find more on elections by going to GeauxVote.com.

Below are details about the three proposed amendments on the Dec. 10 ballot:

Let’s get to amendment one. Right now the Louisiana constitution says a person must be 18 years old and a citizen of the state to register to vote and cast a ballot in elections. A vote for this amendment would ban people who aren’t U.S. citizens from registering to vote or casting ballots in Louisiana elections. A vote against would keep the current language governing voting rights, requiring a person to be a Louisiana citizen.

Engster said this one is unlike many other constitutional amendments and looks like it’s headed for passage.

“Lawmakers put it on a ballot with low turnout knowing they would not be in a situation where people would be weary from voting on eight other amendments so the three that are on the ballot this time are likely to pass,” said Engster.

Amendment two has to do with the senate confirmation of civil service commission members.

If you vote yes for this one, it would require Louisiana senate confirmation of the governor’s appointees to the state civil service commission.

A vote against would continue to let the governor appoint members to the state civil service commission -- without needing confirmation of those choices from the Louisiana senate.

Amendment three is similar.

A vote for it would require the Louisiana senate to confirm the governor’s appointees to the state police commission.

Engster said voters generally revoke when dollars are at stake, and this is not one that’s going to have a big change in cost.

He said both of these amendments are likely to pass.

“It’s somewhat unfortunate that we don’t have higher turnout for all elections but we do have a lot of elections and we’ve had over 200 amendments to the constitution in the last 50 years so people are wary generally about putting new things in the constitution but in this case, I think it’s a situation in which lawmakers gave the voters something they can accept without a lot of heavy lifting,” said Engster.

