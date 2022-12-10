Facebook
Police: 15-year-old killed, two 14-year-olds injured in Bogalusa birthday party shooting

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old was killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a shooting at a birthday party in Bogalusa Friday night, according to police.

In a press release, the Bogalusa Police Department says the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Fri., Dec. 9, in the 800 block of Warren Street.

Police had few details other than a large group of individuals were gathered for a birthday party when shots rang out.

First responders discovered one juvenile male with multiple gunshot wounds and another juvenile male who was shot in the upper leg.

Investigators determined a third juvenile victim of the shooting had arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived on the scene.

One of the victims, an unidentified 15-year-old male, died from his injuries. Police said a 14-year-old male remains in the hospital and a second 14-year-old victim was released.

If you know anything about this shooting, Bogalusa authorities are asking you to call the police department at 985-732-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 504-482-1111.

