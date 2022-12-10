Facebook
NFL reportedly fines Saints, coaches and Cam Jordan for allegedly faking injury in Tampa

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan reportedly has been fined $50,000 for allegedly faking an injury to stall play in the fourth quarter of last Monday's game in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)(Peter Joneleit | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints, two of their coaches and Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan have been fined by the NFL over an allegation that Jordan faked an injury to stall for time during the fourth quarter of last Monday’s 17-16 loss at Tampa Bay.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Saturday (Dec. 10) that the league had fined the Saints’ organization $350,000, head coach Dennis Allen $100,000, co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen $50,000 and Jordan $50,000. Schefter said all parties planned to appeal the fines.

Jordan took a knee during the fourth quarter, delaying play as Tom Brady and the Buccaneers rallied from a 13-point deficit over the final eight minutes.

The loss dropped the last-place Saints to 4-9, ensuring their first losing season since 2016.

Saints blow 13-point fourth-quarter lead, fall to Brady’s Bucs, 17-16

