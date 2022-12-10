Facebook
Morning fog, warm weather, storms on tap

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, December 10.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -The good news is that the weekend will not be a total washout.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 10
The bad news is that more dense fog will affect the area this morning and tomorrow as well. Unseasonably warm and humid weather will continue today with highs near 80 under partly sunny skies. We’ve already had five straight days in the 80s, and if it happens again, today will be the sixth in a row.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 10
The best chance for precipitation will be along the incoming front, which will arrive Sunday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 10
No severe weather is expected Sunday, but we could see rain, heavy at times, especially in the morning. Sunday afternoon should trend a bit drier with highs in the mid-70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 10
Another cold front will come through Tuesday into Wednesday next week, and this could produce strong to severe storms during that time. After that system clears out, we’ll have a nice, dry stretch, but it will also be significantly cooler.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 10
