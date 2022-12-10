Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU honors Black pioneers, names building, programs in their honor

LSU campus (Source: WAFB)
LSU campus (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is honoring Black pioneers by naming two programs and one building in their honor.

The university’s design building will take on the name Julian T. White Hall. Meanwhile, LSU announced the naming of the Lutrill and Pearl Payne School of Education and the Pinkie Gordon Lane Graduate School.

“In the past year, we have made tangible progress to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion at LSU,” said LSU President William Tate. “As we move into the new year, I look forward to more conversations with our campus community around efforts to recognize our past and celebrate our future.”

Officials said Julian T. White was the second Black licensed architect in Louisiana and LSU’s first Black professor. They added he began teaching in LSU’s Architecture Department in 1971.

Lutrill and Pearl Payne both worked to integrate the LSU Graduate School and opened the door for others to do so. Lutrill Payne was initially denied admission to the LSU Graduate School because of his race but enrolled following a successful legal defense. Pearl Payne became the first Black woman to earn a degree from LSU.

Pinkie Gordon Lane was the first Black person to earn a doctorate from LSU in 1967. She was also the first woman to serve as the chare for Southern University’s English Department and was appointed Louisiana’s first Black Poet Laureate.

“I encourage you to read about these men and women to pursue greater understanding of the forces that shaped our university,” Tate added. “In the coming weeks, we will share more information about events to appropriately celebrate these pioneers and involve our entire community in the naming.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say

Latest News

Police Lights
Law enforcement investigating burglary of business, stolen bus
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
(Source: pexels.com)
Voters head to the polls for Dec. 10 election
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, December 10
Morning fog, warm weather, storms on tap