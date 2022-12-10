Law enforcement investigating burglary of business, stolen bus

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating after a bus was stolen and a business was burglarized on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 10.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the stolen bus, while the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking into the burglary.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, someone stole the bus from the Dalton Elementary area around 7 a.m. It’s believed the same suspect or suspects crashed into the Fast Stop business on Joor Road and then burglarized the place, according to investigators.

Police said the bus was eventually recovered in the area of North 48th Street and Odell Street.

The business was badly damaged, according to the EBR Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.