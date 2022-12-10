Facebook
The 33rd Annual Festival of the Bonfires kicks off this weekend

By Perry Robinson
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The 33rd Annual Festival of the Bonfires kicked off in St. James Parish on Friday, Dec. 2.

The three-day event is a prequel to the lighting of the bonfires that happen on Christmas Eve in preparation for the arrival of Papa Noel.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser joined the festival to light the ceremonial bonfire and served as a guest judge for the gumbo cook-off.

“Nothing gets you in the Christmas spirit here in Louisiana quite like a hot bowl of gumbo and being a part of this festival, which is a prelude to the lighting of the bonfires tradition along the Mississippi River on Christmas Eve,” said Nungesser.

The Festival of the Bonfires starts Friday, December 9, and ends Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Lutcher, La. Friday and Saturday nights of the festival feature a single bonfire lighting at 7 p.m.

Organizers expect over 2000 people will travel to the festival every day this weekend.

For more information about the festival, visit festivalofthebonfires.org.

