2022 ELECTION RESULTS: Dec. 10 Runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s election day in Louisiana, and people are making their way to the polls, which close at 8 p.m.

Voters in the Capital Region have the chance to cast their ballots on three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution, along with run-off races from the Nov. 8 election.

A total of 23 parishes also have candidate races and local positions on the ballot.

In the Capital Area, that includes East Baton Rouge, Assumption, East Feliciana, Livingston, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes.

