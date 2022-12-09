Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WANTED: TPSO searches for woman accused of bank fraud, identity theft

Tohoma Peters, 41
Tohoma Peters, 41(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of multiple financial crimes.

Tohoma Peters, 41, a resident of Hammond, La. allegedly committed various financial crimes.

Officials said Peters also failed to appear for a warrant issued in March of 2022 for an arrest of possession of CDS II.

Peters is wanted for one count of computer fraud, one count of monetary instrument abuse, one count of bank fraud, one count of illegal transmission of monetary funds and one count of identity theft, Chief Jimmy Travis said.

Anyone with information can call the Sheriff’s Office at 985-345-6150 or call Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1.800.554.5245.

You can also visit www.tangicrimestoppers.com.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Source: Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit was allegedly hauling drugs
The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
More than 500 students graduate from Southern University Friday
Lopinto says that 29-year-old Brandon Jacobs told authorities that when he woke up Thursday...
NOPD worker moonlighting as Uber driver stabbed to death at Harvey hotel Thursday night
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say