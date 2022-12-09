SMART LIVING: Hidden toy hazards

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Make sure the most wonderful time of the year isn’t the most dangerous one.

Moms and dads will spend an average of $300 on their kids’ toys this holiday season.

Before you buy, make sure the toys are safe. According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, emergency rooms treated more than 224,000 toy-related injuries in 2021.

Dangers can be found everywhere. First, know the classic toy dangers such as small parts, strings, projectiles, toxic substances, rigid materials, and inaccurate warning labels.

“I usually look at pieces that could potentially break or disconnect,” said Kiana Tomlinson, who works at Hey Joy Toy Store.

Over the 30 years, the dangerous toys report has been put out, one thing has remained consistent. Balloons cause the most choking deaths in children.

More than 11,000 kids go to the emergency year each year from flying toys. Darts and arrows should have suction cups or protective tips. Magnetic toys are popular, but if these magnets are swallowed, they can stick together inside a child’s organs.

Tragically, there are also an estimated 2,500 button battery injuries a year. Children ingest the batteries, causing serious damage to the digestive system.

Never purchase crayons or markers without a clear non-toxic label.

Also, pay attention when there is a recall for a toy. Last year, 14 toys were recalled, and 10 million of those toys were sold in the U.S. Recalled toys can be found at https://www.cpsc.gov/Recalls.

