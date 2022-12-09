Shooting reported at apartment complex on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting in Baton Rouge Friday (Dec. 9) morning.

It happened at Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road just after 8 a.m.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

