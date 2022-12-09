Saturday is election day in Louisiana
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Dec. 10 is election day in Louisiana.
The Secretary of State’s Office is encouraging voters to remember:
- The deadline to return a voted absentee ballot to the registrar of voters office is Dec. 9 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).
- Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
- Voters can find their polling location and sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones or by visiting www.GeauxVote.com.
- Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.
- Voters can sign up for text alerts via GeauxVote Mobile.
- Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet).
- Election results can be viewed in real-time via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.
- For more information, please contact our Elections Division at 800.883.2805 or elections@sos.la.gov.
