Police responding to incident on I-10 near Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that occurred on I-10 west on the Mississippi River Bridge on Thursday, December 8.

Around 11 p.m. traffic was blocked westbound at the I-10/I-110 split.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.

