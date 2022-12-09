Facebook
Police responding to incident on I-10 near Miss. River Bridge

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that occurred on I-10 west on the Mississippi River Bridge on Thursday, December 8.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that occurred on I-10 west on the Mississippi River Bridge on Thursday, December 8.

Around 11 p.m. traffic was blocked westbound at the I-10/I-110 split.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.

