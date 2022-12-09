Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

New U.S. citizen will vote for the first time Saturday

"I Voted" sticker
"I Voted" sticker(WVIR)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Noel Ndjie Ntsongo will vote for the first time as a U.S. citizen Saturday.

“I believe that my voice can count for my kids,” Ndjie Ntsongo said.

Noel moved to Baton Rouge from Cameroon in 2016.

“I had a choice either to stay there and maybe apply for a job or to come here and try and see if it’s better. So, I decided to take the risk. I came with my daughter she was four and we’ve been down here since 2016 I have no regrets,” Noel said.

This election is important to him, not only because it’s his first one, but also for the importance it has for his family.

“That is, it means a lot to me because I’ve been here for six years now. I have a family, I have my children here and I can see the impact that I may have by voting,” Noel said.

After living here for six years, Noel decided to get his citizenship to help out his children.

“I came here with my daughter, she’s now 10, and my wife came here with my first son, he’s six now, and we just had a newborn baby boy. He is the first citizen in the house. He was born on April 1st, and I became a citizen on April 1st.”

Noel said getting his citizenship was so important, he had to miss his youngest son’s birth for the ceremony.

“I had to make a choice, to show you how valuable that citizenship is for me, because I could push it back, but I decided to go up there to get it for the family,” Noel said.

When he votes Saturday, Noel said he’s doing it for all of his kids.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Police Department is assisting the Louisiana State Police on an incident that...
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,...
NBA YoungBoy launches radio show on Amazon Amp
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 19
More of the same today with rain likely by Sunday
Yolanda Dillion, 54, was stabbed to death by Brandon Jacobs, 29, in the parking lot of a...
Sheriff: Uber driver stabbed to death by passenger in back seat