NBA YoungBoy launches radio show on Amazon Amp

NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017,...
NBA YoungBoy performs at the Lil' WeezyAna Fest at Champions Square on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Chart-topping artist and Baton Rouge native YoungBoy Never Broke Again has partnered with Amazon to launch his own radio show, according to social media posts from the rapper’s team.

YoungBoy’s label first announced the partnership on their official Instagram page on Thursday, saying the first episode will air on Amazon’s Amp app on Friday, Dec. 9, at 8 p.m CST.

Amazon launched the Amp app in March to challenge Clubhouse and Twitter spaces as an audio chat room. The app allows users to host their own live radio shows and interact with audiences in real-time.

