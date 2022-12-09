More than 500 students to graduate from Southern University on Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 500 students will graduate from Southern University and A&M College on Friday, Dec. 9 during the University’s Fall Commencement.

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center. The address is 801 Harding Blvd. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m.

Degrees to be conferred include bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral. Army ROTC cadets will also be commissioned to active duty.

The event will be streamed live at subr.edu.

Political analyst and author Sophia A. Nelson will serve as the guest speaker.

