More of the same today with rain likely by Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No significant changes are expected today, with areas of dense fog this morning giving way to a warm and mainly dry afternoon. Highs will again top out in the low 80s for most, which would make it a rare run of 5 straight December days with highs at or above 80 degrees in Baton Rouge. Again today, a spotty shower can’t be ruled out, but the vast majority of us will stay dry.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 19 (WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

The pattern largely remains unchanged tomorrow, with dense fog once again a concern for the morning hours. Otherwise, look for partly cloudy skies, and highs around 80 degrees. Rain chances stay rather slim, running less than 20% through the day.

Things get more active on Sunday as a cold front approaches from the north and then likely stalls somewhere nearby. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms can be expected, with the potential for some of the rain to get an early start. We’ll have to keep an eye on potential impacts to the Jones Creek Christmas Parade and other Sunday events.

Extended Outlook

Monday should see a bit of a lull in the rains before an even more active system approaches from the west. Scattered showers and t-storms will begin to develop on Tuesday, but guidance suggests things will gradually get more active from Tuesday night into Wednesday with the approach of a strong cold front. Strong to severe storms continue to appear possible, with the Storm Prediction Center continuing to post a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather just to our north and a Level 2/5 (slight) risk locally. Heavy rain could also be a concern, depending on the speed of the system.

Once the front moves through on Wednesday, much cooler weather should finally move in and have it feeling more like December. Highs could dip into the 50s by Friday, with morning lows dropping into the 30s for that weekend.

