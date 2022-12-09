Facebook
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that left one dead on Thursday, December 8.

According to LSP, the shooting occurred on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit. One person was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials state no law enforcement was injured in the shooting.

If you’re traveling from Port Allen, a portion of I-10 East remains blocked near the Washington Street exit. Drivers on the Mississippi River Bridge will be redirected to take I-110 northbound.

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.

