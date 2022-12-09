BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Louisiana State Police Force Investigation Unit are investigating a trooper-involved shooting that left one dead on Thursday, December 8.

According to LSP, the shooting occurred on I-10 eastbound near the Washington Street exit. One person was shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials state no law enforcement was injured in the shooting.

If you’re traveling from Port Allen, a portion of I-10 East remains blocked near the Washington Street exit. Drivers on the Mississippi River Bridge will be redirected to take I-110 northbound.

ONGOING: Traffic coming into Baton Rouge on I-10 EAST from Port Allen is being diverted onto I-110 NORTH because of police activity on the I-10 EAST exit loop off the bridge just before Washington. pic.twitter.com/wmlK6xUSFF — WAFB First Alert Traffic (@WAFBTraffic) December 9, 2022

This is a developing story. Details are limited at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.