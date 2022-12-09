Facebook
Longtime Livingston Parish President will not seek re-election

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Longtime Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks will not seek re-election next year.

Ricks officially made the announcement during a parish council meeting on Thursday, December 8.

Layton Ricks has been parish president for three terms and was elected back in 2011.

“We ran with the idea of hoping to have three terms, and we’ve been fortunate and blessed enough that the people support us, we did not have an opponent the last two elections. We feel like we’re leaving the parish in a lot better shape than what we found it. Our road bonds are paid off, our jail bonds are paid off, so now there’s some real money to do road work. And with the growth of the parish, I just feel like it’s time maybe to step down and let someone with new ideas that’s ready to pick up the reins and run with it. I mean, I’ll be close to seven years old next year and I’m just kind of ready to spend some time with my family and do some traveling without the stress of every day worried about the parish. Obviously, I love the parish, I love the people in the parish, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it, and will work hard the last year of the term. But I just feel like it’s time to step down. I don’t know what the future holds, I hope to do something in the future, but right now I’m just ready to go home and relax,” said Parish President Layton Ricks to WAFB.

His third term will end in January 2024.

