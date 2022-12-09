Keeping the kids busy over winter break with holiday camps

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re a parent, you know all too well that keeping your kids busy can be challenging. Now that winter break is fast approaching, you may be looking to get your kids involved in a holiday camp.

The Knock Knock Museum is ready to celebrate for the holidays and they have several Holiday Camp experiences. Space is limited, so don’t wait to ensure your kiddos have lots of fun this Holiday season.

Grown-up & Me: Winter

Date: December 19, 2022 9:00 am – 11:00 pm

Suggested Ages: 0-4 plus one adult

Sculpture Garden

Date: December 20, 2022 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Suggested Ages: 5-9

Holiday Gift Making

Date: December 21, 2022 9:00 am – 12:00 am

Suggested Ages: 5-9

Star Art with a Mission to the Moon Escape Game

Date: December 22, 2022 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

You can find more information here.

BREC Holiday Camps:

Winter Holiday Camp

7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Ages: 6-12

Dec. 19-23 ($70) + Dec. 27-30 ($56) + Jan. 2-3 ($28)

Locations:

Tom “Pete” Purvis At Nairn Drive Park (Sunshine) Ages: 8-15 (hours 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)

Gus Young Avenue Park

Highland Road Community Park

Independence Community Park

Antioch Boulevard Park

Dec. 22-23 ($28) + Dec. 27-30 ($56) + Jan. 2-6 ($70)

Locations

Church Street Park

Dec. 21-23 ($42) + Dec. 27-30 ($56) + Jan. 2-6 ($70)

Locations

Lovett Rd. Park

You can find more information here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.