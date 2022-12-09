Facebook
Keeping the kids busy over winter break with holiday camps

Now that winter break is fast approaching, you may be looking to get your kids involved in a...
Now that winter break is fast approaching, you may be looking to get your kids involved in a holiday camp.(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re a parent, you know all too well that keeping your kids busy can be challenging. Now that winter break is fast approaching, you may be looking to get your kids involved in a holiday camp.

The Knock Knock Museum is ready to celebrate for the holidays and they have several Holiday Camp experiences. Space is limited, so don’t wait to ensure your kiddos have lots of fun this Holiday season.

Grown-up & Me: Winter

Date: December 19, 2022 9:00 am – 11:00 pm

Suggested Ages: 0-4 plus one adult

Sculpture Garden

Date: December 20, 2022 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Suggested Ages: 5-9

Holiday Gift Making

Date: December 21, 2022 9:00 am – 12:00 am

Suggested Ages: 5-9

Star Art with a Mission to the Moon Escape Game

Date: December 22, 2022 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

You can find more information here.

BREC Holiday Camps:

Winter Holiday Camp

7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Ages: 6-12

Dec. 19-23 ($70) + Dec. 27-30 ($56) + Jan. 2-3 ($28)

Locations:

  • Tom “Pete” Purvis At Nairn Drive Park (Sunshine) Ages: 8-15 (hours 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
  • Gus Young Avenue Park
  • Highland Road Community Park
  • Independence Community Park
  • Antioch Boulevard Park

Dec. 22-23 ($28) + Dec. 27-30 ($56) + Jan. 2-6 ($70)

Locations

  • Church Street Park

Dec. 21-23 ($42) + Dec. 27-30 ($56) + Jan. 2-6 ($70)

Locations

  • Lovett Rd. Park

You can find more information here.

