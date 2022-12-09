Keeping the kids busy over winter break with holiday camps
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re a parent, you know all too well that keeping your kids busy can be challenging. Now that winter break is fast approaching, you may be looking to get your kids involved in a holiday camp.
The Knock Knock Museum is ready to celebrate for the holidays and they have several Holiday Camp experiences. Space is limited, so don’t wait to ensure your kiddos have lots of fun this Holiday season.
Grown-up & Me: Winter
Date: December 19, 2022 9:00 am – 11:00 pm
Suggested Ages: 0-4 plus one adult
Sculpture Garden
Date: December 20, 2022 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Suggested Ages: 5-9
Holiday Gift Making
Date: December 21, 2022 9:00 am – 12:00 am
Suggested Ages: 5-9
Star Art with a Mission to the Moon Escape Game
Date: December 22, 2022 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
You can find more information here.
BREC Holiday Camps:
Winter Holiday Camp
7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
Ages: 6-12
Dec. 19-23 ($70) + Dec. 27-30 ($56) + Jan. 2-3 ($28)
Locations:
- Tom “Pete” Purvis At Nairn Drive Park (Sunshine) Ages: 8-15 (hours 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.)
- Gus Young Avenue Park
- Highland Road Community Park
- Independence Community Park
- Antioch Boulevard Park
Dec. 22-23 ($28) + Dec. 27-30 ($56) + Jan. 2-6 ($70)
Locations
- Church Street Park
Dec. 21-23 ($42) + Dec. 27-30 ($56) + Jan. 2-6 ($70)
Locations
- Lovett Rd. Park
You can find more information here.
