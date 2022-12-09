Facebook
Grand jury charges man accused of taking $300,000 from relative in wire fraud scheme

Image courtesy of: US DOJ Western District of Louisiana
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A federal grand jury has decided to officially charge a Baton Rouge man who officials say defrauded his disabled relative out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Michael D. Hopwood, 39, of Baton Rouge, was indicted on four counts of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the indictment, Hopwood was entrusted to assist a relative who was permanently disabled with certain financial matters. He allegedly used the victim’s personal information—which was supposed to be used to set up automatic bill pay—to purchase, transfer, and withdraw money from the victim’s account for his personal benefit, without the victim knowing.

Over $300,000 was reportedly lost during the wire fraud scheme, which allegedly occurred from November 2019 through February 2020, according to the indictment.

Hopwood reportedly pled not guilty to the pending charges.

