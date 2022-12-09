Facebook
Elderly woman carjacked at home, officials say

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9.
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
This incident happened around 12:10 p.m. on LaMargie Avenue, near S. Choctaw Drive.

This incident happened around 12:10 p.m. on LaMargie Avenue, near S. Choctaw Drive.

According to BRPD, a man pulled a gun on an 81-year-old woman who had just returned home from grocery shopping.

He stole her car, but she was not hurt, police said.

No arrests have been made, and a description of the carjacker has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

