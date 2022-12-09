Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: Gifts for trendy young adults

Giving gift
Giving gift(Pexels)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Finding the perfect gift for tweens, teens, and even young adults can be especially tricky. Consider skipping the trends that will quickly fade, and check out Consumer Reports’ expertly curated list of gifts that can keep on giving for the young adults in your life.

Consumer Reports says shopping for teens and young adults this holiday season might be easier than you think: Think about useful splurges—things they wouldn’t necessarily buy or think of for themselves but would love to have and use anyway.

If your young adult likes to “chef it up” in the kitchen, an air fryer would be the perfect gift. The Dash Digital Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer 2.6 Quart, starting at $50, earns top scores in CR’s tests and will add a pop of color to any kitchen.

If they’re always wearing a different hairstyle, consider a good-quality hair tool. The Bio Ionic Long Barrel Curling Iron, $150, created bouncy, shiny curls that lasted days for most of CR’s panelists.

And the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $429, is absolutely a splurge. It was the top performer in CR’s lab tests for dry speed, and it’s one of the quietest, too. What’s also nice is that it comes with a variety of accessories.

Whether your recipient is traveling the world or just waiting for the bus, CR says the Patagonia Black Hole Mini MLC, $199, is a go-to among the travel backpacks CR has looked at. You can take it on a plane or to school, and it can fit a lot of stuff inside. It’s also comfy enough to wear for a while.

And maybe you can’t buy them a car, but how about an electric bike? E-bikes can pedal just like a regular bike but with an added assist. They’re are a great option for getting places without a car. However, they can be expensive, so they’re something you’ll want to consider carefully.

CR says the Blix Aveny Skyline, $1,800, does well in its tests and costs less than some other E-bike models.

Electric bike regulations differ from state to state, so you’ll want to find out whether you need an operator’s license to use one on public roads in your area. For safety, CR says you should

always wear a bike helmet, whether it’s required or not.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say

Latest News

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. in the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
More than 500 students to graduate from Southern University on Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, December 19
More of the same today with rain likely by Sunday
Saturday is election day in Louisiana
sleep generic
YOUR HEALTH: Sleep debt, can you pay it off?