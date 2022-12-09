Facebook
Cajun Country Jam coming to Denham Springs Memorial Day Weekend 2023

The two-day concert is happening Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, 2023.
The two-day concert is happening Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, 2023.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Some of country music’s biggest stars are set to perform at Cajun Country Jam during Memorial Day Weekend 2023.

The two-day concert is happening Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, May 28, 2023.

It will take place at Pards North Park located at 30372 Eden Church Road in Denham Springs

Some big names slated to perform include:

  • Travis Tritt
  • Scott McCreery
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Tyler Braden
  • Shenandoah
  • Bear Bailey
  • Clay Cormier
  • Chase Tyler Band

You can purchase your tickets here, buy your parking here or purchase your camping site here.

Festival gates open at 2 p.m. for general admission and 1:30 p.m. for pit passes. VIP parking lots open at 11 a.m. General admission parking opens at noon.

See the full lineup below:

SATURDAY NIGHT

  • Pre-party
  • 3 p.m. - Nelson Blanchard
  • 3:30 p.m. - Konner James, Ben Ragsdale, Abby Leigh
  • 4:30 - Chase Tyler Band
  • 6 p.m. - Kendall Staffer
  • 8 p.m. - Shenandoah

*Shenandoah to induct special guest, Randy Travis, into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

  • 10 p.m. - Travis Tratt

SUNDAY NIGHT

  • Pre-party:
  • 3 p.m. - Thomas Cain
  • 4:30 p.m. - Bear Bailey
  • 5 p.m. - Clay Cormier
  • 7 p.m. - Tyler Braden
  • 8:30 p.m. - Mitchell Tenpenny
  • 10 p.m. - Scotty McCrerry

Click here to visit the festival’s official website.

