BRPD: Man wanted in connection with death of 1-year-old son

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police say Charles Lee, 28, is wanted for his involvement in the death of his son, Jahrei Paul, 1.

Lee is wanted for negligent homicide and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Anyone with information on Lee’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.

