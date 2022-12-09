ABC Board considers bringing extra regulations to BR party promoters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A booming Baton Rouge nightlife brings some concern to who is at fault when things go wrong at a party.

The Alcohol and Beverage Control Board held a special meeting to discuss requiring extra licensing or even fines for local party promoters.

“Our job is to safely regulate the sale of alcoholic beverages, and this is a part of it, and it is becoming a more prevalent part of it,” said Scott, a member of the Alcohol and Beverage Control Board.

David Facey is a member of The Alcohol and Beverage Control Board and happens to operate a nightclub in Baton Rouge.

Facey tells us, as the community is still rebounding from COVID, there’s demand for people to go out and more oversight would help protect partygoers and venue owners.

“I think sometimes there’s a lack of education on the owner’s perspective but also the marketing group or agency that they are working with about what rules are in place and what are the consequences for those rules,” said Facey.

The goal is to control underage drinking, security, and other potential party hazards before they get out of hand. Currently, the consequences of those issues would fall on the venue’s owner.

According to members of the ABC board, the next step is to produce an action plan of recommendations.

