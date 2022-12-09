Facebook
4 Louisiana women arrested after $17,000 robbery at Best Buy, Ulta in Madison

(From L to R): Dimecia Williams, Lakota Edwards, Mikiara Williams, Rachelle Bindon
(From L to R): Dimecia Williams, Lakota Edwards, Mikiara Williams, Rachelle Bindon(Madison Police Department)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Four women from Louisiana have been arrested after allegedly stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise at Best Buy and Ulta in Madison.

The incident happened on December 7 around 3 p.m. when Madison Police were called to the Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard regarding a pair of women in the store seen concealing items.

While police were in the store, they noticed another pair of women leaving Best Buy with stolen items and heading to their vehicle in the parking lot. The women were then seen going into Ulta where they stole more merchandise.

Once the women got back to their vehicle and began to leave, officers conducted a traffic stop and recovered the items from both Ulta and Best Buy.

During that traffic stop, the original pair of women seen concealing items in Best Buy began to leave the store, where they headed to their vehicle while in possession of “a large quantity” of items. Officers were also able to detain those two women.

A further investigation revealed that the same women were responsible for a robbery at Best Buy earlier in the month.

Those arrested were identified as Mikiara Williams of Baton Rouge, LA, Dimecia Williams of Baton Rouge, LA, Lakota Edwards of Baton Rouge, LA, and Rachelle Bindon of Baton Rouge, LA.

A grand total of $17,129 in merchandise was recovered by officers and returned to the retail stores.

