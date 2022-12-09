Facebook
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6).
By Miranda Thomas, Perry Robinson and Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish on Tuesday night (Dec. 6).

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed multiple agencies responded to a major two-vehicle crash on I-49 (northbound), north of Powhatan just before 8 p.m.

Director of Bands at Southern University and A&M College, Kedric Taylor, confirmed three students passed away in the crash. Two of the students were tuba players and the other was a percussionist.

Louisiana State Police identified the victims as Broderick Moore, 19, of Cedar Hill, Texas; Tyran Williams, 19, of Dallas, Texas; and Dylan Young, 21, of Dallas, Texas.

Information provided by Louisiana State Police:

The initial investigation revealed that a 1999 Jeep Laredo was stalled on the northbound shoulder of I-49. The occupants of the Jeep were attempting to change a flat tire on the vehicle. For reasons still under investigation, a northbound 1997 Freightliner, driven by 62-year-old Clyde Gay of Coushatta, drifted onto the northbound shoulder, struck the left side of the Jeep and impacted all three pedestrians.Williams, Young, and Moore sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead on scene. Gay, who was restrained, sustained no injuries. Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.

Southern University’s band director Kedric Taylor released the following statement:

New details released from Louisiana State Police.

Southern University President, Dennis Shields, issued a statement on the students’ deaths Wednesday morning:

Southern University System Board of Supervisors sent their condolences.

Young and Moore’s previous high school band also offered their condolences.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome posted their condolences on social media.

LSU’s Golden Band paid their respects to the Human Jukebox in a post on social media.

The Grambling State University Tiger Marching Band and Jackson’s State Sonic Boom of the South Marching Band sent their condolences.

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are still investigating the wreck.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

The Southern University Department of Bands announced there will be a tribute ceremony honoring the lives of the three young men on Sunday, Dec. 11. It will begin at 4 p.m. on the lawn of the Isaac Greggs Band Hall.

The Southern University Human Jukebox will honor the lives of Tyran Williams, Dylan Young and...
The Southern University Human Jukebox will honor the lives of Tyran Williams, Dylan Young and Broderick Moore on Sunday, Dec. 11.(Southern University Marching Band/ Facebook)

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

