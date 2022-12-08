Facebook
WANTED: EBRSO searches for alleged car thieves

Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are reportedly searching for two people as part of their investigation into the theft of a motor vehicle.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are reportedly searching for two people as part of their investigation into the theft of a motor vehicle.

According to EBRSO, the two men are accused of taking a 2019 Gray Toyota Camry with the Louisiana license plate 325CMA.

Officials said surveillance footage, which was collected from a neighboring business, captured two men walking through a parking lot prior to when the theft occurred. The men were wearing dark-colored hoodies and clothing, they added.

The two people were reportedly seen heading toward the neighborhood where the car was taken, and moments later, captured again on other surveillance cameras heading towards the home where the car was taken, added officials.

They left in an unknown direction after taking the car, added officials.

Anyone with information about who or where these two people are should contact EBRSO at (225) 389-5064 or (225)389-5000.

