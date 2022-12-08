Facebook
UVA shooting suspect appears in court

A status hearing was held Thursday morning for the man suspected of shooting and killing three UVA football players in November.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man accused of killing three University of Virginia football players last month - appeared in court Thursday for a status hearing.

Jones appeared in black-and-white prison garb with orange crocs and was alongside his public defender Liz Murtaugh

Prosecutors said Thursday they want as much time as possible to gather witnesses for future court hearings.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. March 30, 2023, at Albemarle Charlottesville General District Court.

Murtaugh said at any point in time Jones is able to get his own attorney, but for the time being, the public defenders office has been appointed to represent him.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 13 at a parking garage behind UVA’s drama building. Police say the students were returning from a field trip at the time of the shooting.

When police arrived at the crime scene, Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry were found dead on the bus, while Lavel Davis Jr. died from his injuries at the hospital. Two other victims were also taken to the hospital.

