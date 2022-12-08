Facebook
Staying warm with better rain chances ahead this weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The song remains the same today as morning fog gives way to partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures this afternoon. Highs will again top out in the low 80s for most, with just a slim chance of a stray shower.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 8(WAFB)

Weekend Outlook

Morning fog looks as though it will continue to be an issue for at least the next couple of days. Otherwise, a cold front stalls well to our north on Friday, allowing highs to again reach the low 80s, with rain chances staying rather slim.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 8(WAFB)

That cold front is then expected to make some southward progress once again over the weekend, producing a few showers on Saturday and much better rain chances on Sunday. I would keep any outdoor plans for Saturday but keep an eye on trends for Sunday if you have anything planned.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 8(WAFB)

Next Week

Scattered rains will be possible on Monday, but our main focus will be on the Tuesday-Wednesday timeframe when a strong cold front is expected to move into the region. That front will produce widespread showers and t-storms, with the potential for some strong to severe storms in the forecast. In fact, the Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting a severe weather threat across the Deep South, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather posted for much of our area, and a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk posted from central and north Louisiana into southern Arkansas. That enhanced risk in the day 6 outlook is not something you see often and certainly noteworthy.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 8(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 8(WAFB)

There are still some timing differences in the models, but the front should move through by Wednesday. In its wake, much cooler weather will settle in for the latter part of next week, with temperatures dropping to below normal levels.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 8
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, December 8(WAFB)

