Pete Richardson selected for induction into Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Former Southern head coach Pete Richardson
Former Southern head coach Pete Richardson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WAFB) - Former Southern head football coach Pete Richardson was selected on Thursday, Dec. 8, for induction into the Black College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Richardson and seven others were selected from a list of 25 finalists, officials said.

“This Class is another representation of the immense football talent that has played at historically black colleges and universities,” said BCFHOF Co-Founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams. “Several of these players were college All-Americans, high NFL draft picks and Pro Bowlers.”

Richardson led the Jaguars from 1993 through 2009. Prior to that, he was the head coach at Winston-Salem State from 1988 through 1992. He finished his coaching career with a record of 169-76-1.

During his 17 seasons on The Bluff, Richardson won five SWAC Championships, four Black College Football National Championships, four Heritage Bowl titles, and was 12-5 in the Bayou Classic.

The 14th Annual Black College Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held on June 10, 2023.

