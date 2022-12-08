Mental wellness seminar to discuss how to manage holiday stress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although the holiday season can be a time to celebrate for many, it can become a stressful and anxious time for others.

To help those who find the holiday season stressful, NAMI (National Association of Mental Illness) Louisiana will be hosting a webinar called “Mental Wellness During the Holiday.”

It’s happening on Thursday, Dec. 8 from noon until 1 p.m. via Zoom.

The webinar teaches you how to manage your nerves and anxiety during the festive season.

