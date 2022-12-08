Facebook
Mental wellness seminar to discuss how to manage holiday stress

By Bria Gremillion
Dec. 8, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Although the holiday season can be a time to celebrate for many, it can become a stressful and anxious time for others.

To help those who find the holiday season stressful, NAMI (National Association of Mental Illness) Louisiana will be hosting a webinar called “Mental Wellness During the Holiday.”

It’s happening on Thursday, Dec. 8 from noon until 1 p.m. via Zoom.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

The webinar teaches you how to manage your nerves and anxiety during the festive season.

To help those who find the holiday season stressful, NAMI (National Association of Mental Illness) Louisiana will be hosting a webinar called “Mental Wellness During the Holiday.”(NAMI Louisiana)

