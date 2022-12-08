Facebook
LSP: Person hit, killed while walking in road in Clinton

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after a person was hit and killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Feliciana Parish.

The accident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 7 just after 8:30 p.m. on LA 63, north of LA 37 in Clinton.

Authorities say 44-year-old Carly Kennison of Denham Springs died in the accident.

The initial investigation revealed Kennison was wearing dark clothing and walking in the road on LA 63.  At the same time, a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup was headed north on LA 63. For reasons still under investigation, Kennison was hit by the Ford pickup.

Kennison sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, LSP confirmed.

They added the driver of the Ford was properly restrained and did not sustain any injuries in the crash. 

Impairment is not suspected for the driver of the Ford and is unknown for the pedestrian. Standard toxicology samples were taken from both driver and pedestrian and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash is under investigation.

