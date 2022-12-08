LPSO: 3 charged in Academy Sports hoverboard theft investigation

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says three people were identified and charged in connection to an alleged theft at Academy Sports on Nov. 5.

According to LPSO, Felicia Banks, Debbie Hardnett, and Sandra Stewart each face one count of simple robbery.

Deputies said they entered the store and loaded a hoverboard into a shopping cart.

The trio allegedly left the store without paying and got into a black-colored SUV to leave.

The investigation continues, authorities added.

