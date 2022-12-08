Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release

You can hear those that gathered shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night sky.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and loved ones are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis.

A balloon release was held in her memory Wednesday night (Dec. 8) at Howell Park on Winbourne Avenue.

Those who knew her best came together to honor Davis, as they clutched dozens of yellow and gold balloons. In a video shared by Kim Davis, Da’Ja’s mother, you can hear the crowd shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night sky.

It took place on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Howell Park.

A procession of school buses decorated in memory of the young woman was also part of the memorial.

Davis was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Dec. 4 on Shelley Street in Baton Rouge.

After the deadly shooting, he fled the state and was later located in West Virginia where he killed himself following a shootout with Virginia State Police.

RELATED STORIES
‘Don’t let that happen to you:’ Mother of Da’Ja Davis remembers her life
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say

Latest News

Balloon release honors Da'Ja Davis
Balloon release honors Da'Ja Davis
The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person in a photo who detectives say...
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD trying to ID armed robber
(Source: MGN)
DOTD combines 2 road projects in Livingston Parish to save time on work
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, December 8
9News Daily AM Update: Thursday, December 8