Loved ones celebrate the life 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and loved ones are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis.

A balloon release was held in her memory Wednesday night (Dec. 8) at Howell Park on Winbourne Avenue.

Those who knew her best came together to honor Davis, as they clutched dozens of yellow and gold balloons. In a video shared by Kim Davis, Da’Ja’s mother, you can hear the crowd shout out “We love you Da’Ja,” as the balloons are released into the night sky.

A procession of school buses decorated in memory of the young woman was also part of the memorial.

Davis was allegedly killed by her boyfriend Dec. 4 on Shelley Street in Baton Rouge.

After the deadly shooting, he fled the state and was later located in West Virginia where he killed himself following a shootout with Virginia State Police.

