Holiday Event Guide December 8th Through December 11th

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - This second weekend in December promises to be a magical weekend full of holiday cheer. Here’s our list of things to do this weekend, December 8, 2022 through December 11, 2022.

Festival of the Bonfires

Enjoy food, gumbo cook-off, live entertainment, carnival rides and Santa! There will be lighting of the bonfires and a fireworks show.

When: Friday, December 9, 2022 – Sunday, December 11, 2022

Where: Lutcher Recreational Park, Lutcher Avenue – LA HWY 3193, Luther, LA 70071

Cost: Free entry

For more information visit HERE

Starry Saturday in Downtown Hammond

Enjoy a Holiday Market with 40+ vendors, Search for Santa, Wine & Cheese Walk, and a movie under the stars showing The Polar Express

Where: Hammond Downtown Development District, 2 W Thomas St. Hammond, LA 70401

When: Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 8:00am until 7:00pm

Cost: Some events are free. The Wine & Cheese Walk starts at $20

Let It Sneaux

Photos with Santa, gingerbread house making, smores, hot chocolate, and of course SNEAUX. There will also be movies on the big screen.

Movies include: The Polar Express, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

When: Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Where: Perkins Road Community Park, 7122 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70808

Cost: Free

Simply Having a Wonderful Christmastime

Listen to standard Christmas songs from artists from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Let songs like “This Christmas” by Donnie Hathaway and “Christmas All Over” by Tom Petty get your in the Christmas spirit.

When: Friday, December 9, 2022 at 7:30pm

Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 7:30pm

Where: Manship Theater, Lafayette St., Baton Rouge

Cost: Tickets are $30 - $45 plus fees. Get tickets HERE

Pinkalicious Pink Christmas Party

It’s a pink Christmas party. Be sure to wear pink. There’s also a pink glam station that available to use before taking pictures with Santa. There will also be games and dancing. This event is open to all ages. Everyone needs a ticket to attend.

When: Saturday, December 11, 2022 at12:00pm

Where: Manship Theater, Lafayette St., Baton Rouge

Cost: $25 - $35 Get tickets HERE

Sugarplum Shindig – A Gingerbread House Decorating Party

Enjoy a pancake bar, hot chocolate bar and mimosas as you experience holiday themed entertainment and character photos. Gingerbread cookie kits come with an apron and baker’s cap.

When: Sunday, December 11, 2022 from 10:00am until 1:00pm

Where: Bayou Country Club, 900 Country Club Boulevard, Thibodeaux, Louisiana

Cost: Tickets range from $10 - $50. Get tickets HERE

Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022

This is Baton Rouge’s largest Christmas parade.

When: December 10, 2022 at 5:30pm

Where: Downtown Baton Rouge. Watch our feature on the 72nd Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2022 HERE

Cost: Free

Santa Rocks the Rowe

Enjoy live music, face painting, letters to Santa and paid portraits with Santa.

Where: Perkins Rowe, 10000 Perkins Rowe, Baton Rouge, LA 70810

When: Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm

Cost: The event is free. Portraits with Santa start at $19.99

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.