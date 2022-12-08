Hockey makes a return to Baton Rouge on Dec. 8
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday marks a big day in Baton Rouge as hockey makes its return to the Raising Cane’s River Center Dec. 8.
In hopes of bringing a hockey team to Baton Rouge, the Raising Cane’s River Center is hosting three games. If there is a demand for the sport from the community, a new team will be launched in Baton Rouge for the 2023 season.
Prices will range from $10-20. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the Raising Cane’s River Center arena box office on River Road.
- MANAGED ENTRY
General and VIP Suite Doors - 6:00 PM
Game - 7:00 PM
Once your ticket has been scanned, there is no re-entry for any reason.
- CLEAR BAGS & PROHIBITED ITEMS
There is a clear bag policy in place for all events.
Please review our prohibited items here.
- CASHLESS VENUE
They are a cashless facility in ALL AREAS of our venue.
All major credit cards are accepted.
- PARKING
Parking will be available in the East and West garages for $10.
The garages take CARD ONLY. Pre-purchase parking here.
