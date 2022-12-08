Hockey makes a return to Baton Rouge on Dec. 8

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday marks a big day in Baton Rouge as hockey makes its return to the Raising Cane’s River Center Dec. 8.

In hopes of bringing a hockey team to Baton Rouge, the Raising Cane’s River Center is hosting three games. If there is a demand for the sport from the community, a new team will be launched in Baton Rouge for the 2023 season.

The @rcrivercenter is ready for hockey to make its big return in the Capital City tonight!

🏒 If sales go well during these next three games, Baton Rouge could have its very own team next year.

🥅 Come join us now with what you need to know on @WAFB https://t.co/7lcEeCAxji pic.twitter.com/kIDWfDQahm — Cali Hubbard (@CaliHubbard) December 8, 2022

Prices will range from $10-20. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the Raising Cane’s River Center arena box office on River Road.

MANAGED ENTRY

General and VIP Suite Doors - 6:00 PM

Game - 7:00 PM

Once your ticket has been scanned, there is no re-entry for any reason.

CLEAR BAGS & PROHIBITED ITEMS

There is a clear bag policy in place for all events.

Please review our prohibited items here.

CASHLESS VENUE

They are a cashless facility in ALL AREAS of our venue.

All major credit cards are accepted.

PARKING

Parking will be available in the East and West garages for $10.

The garages take CARD ONLY. Pre-purchase parking here.

Puck drops in 2 days and we have more good news! Along with a giveaway for the first 200 people through the door from our friends at Benny's Car Wash & Oil Change We will also have LIVE music! Come check out Brady T Gier pregame! Get your tickets online at https://t.co/NWD6zx9TRV pic.twitter.com/gW7wNbRY3R — Baton Rouge Pro Hockey (@BRProHockey) December 6, 2022

