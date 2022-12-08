Facebook
Hockey makes a return to Baton Rouge on Dec. 8

Hockey
Hockey(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday marks a big day in Baton Rouge as hockey makes its return to the Raising Cane’s River Center Dec. 8.

In hopes of bringing a hockey team to Baton Rouge, the Raising Cane’s River Center is hosting three games. If there is a demand for the sport from the community, a new team will be launched in Baton Rouge for the 2023 season.

Prices will range from $10-20. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or at the Raising Cane’s River Center arena box office on River Road.

  • MANAGED ENTRY

General and VIP Suite Doors - 6:00 PM

Game - 7:00 PM

Once your ticket has been scanned, there is no re-entry for any reason.

  • CLEAR BAGS & PROHIBITED ITEMS

There is a clear bag policy in place for all events.

Please review our prohibited items here.

  • CASHLESS VENUE

They are a cashless facility in ALL AREAS of our venue.

All major credit cards are accepted.

  • PARKING

Parking will be available in the East and West garages for $10.

The garages take CARD ONLY. Pre-purchase parking here.

