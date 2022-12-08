EBRSO investigating deadly hit and run

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected deadly hit and run.

According to EBRSO, a man’s body was found Thursday morning, Dec. 8, around 7 a.m. on the side of the road on Victoria Drive off Airline Highway.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.