EBRSO investigating deadly hit and run

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected deadly hit and run.

According to EBRSO, a man’s body was found Thursday morning, Dec. 8, around 7 a.m. on the side of the road on Victoria Drive off Airline Highway.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

