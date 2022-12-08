Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

DOTD combines 2 road projects in Livingston Parish to save time on work

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said to reduce the amount of construction time in Livingston Parish, it has combined the Juban Road Widening and US 190 Roundabout projects.

Officials said combining the two projects is expected to save about a year of construction time.

Information provided by DOTD:

In June 2019, DOTD received bids for the widening on Juban Road. The contractor began clearing the right of way for utility relocation, and since then, utility companies have been relocating their facilities consecutively. Once complete, this project will widen Juban Road from I-12 to U.S. 190 to two lanes in each direction, with a five-foot-wide raised median and a 10-foot bicycle/ pedestrian shared-use path on both sides of the roadway. Additionally, there will be three roundabouts, one north of I-12, another near the middle of the corridor, and one at the intersection of Juban Road and U.S. 190. Frontage roads will also be constructed parallel to Juban Road east and west of the second roundabout. Utility relocations and drainage work are ongoing and DOTD expects noticeable roadway construction to being in Spring 2023, with an estimated completion of the entire project in Fall 2024, weather permitting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman was rescued from her car after it somehow ended up lodged in the attic of a Zachary home.
Woman rescued after car ends up in attic of Zachary home, officials say
High School Football
LHSAA releases 2022 football playoff brackets
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Darrell Guillory
Identity released of suspect shot by deputy after stabbing DOTD worker, authorities say
Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say

Latest News

An 18-wheeler crashed on I-110 North near Government Street on Nov. 30, 2022.
Big rig crashes on I-110 N; all lanes reopen
Holiday Traffic
Holiday travel causing backups in Baton Rouge area
I-10 at Picardy Avenue in Baton Rouge
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say
EBRSO is collecting evidence after people in two separate vehicles fired at each other on an...
Shootout from vehicles on I-10 exit near mall leaves 2 wounded, deputies say