DOTD combines 2 road projects in Livingston Parish to save time on work

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said to reduce the amount of construction time in Livingston Parish, it has combined the Juban Road Widening and US 190 Roundabout projects.

Officials said combining the two projects is expected to save about a year of construction time.

Information provided by DOTD:

In June 2019, DOTD received bids for the widening on Juban Road. The contractor began clearing the right of way for utility relocation, and since then, utility companies have been relocating their facilities consecutively. Once complete, this project will widen Juban Road from I-12 to U.S. 190 to two lanes in each direction, with a five-foot-wide raised median and a 10-foot bicycle/ pedestrian shared-use path on both sides of the roadway. Additionally, there will be three roundabouts, one north of I-12, another near the middle of the corridor, and one at the intersection of Juban Road and U.S. 190. Frontage roads will also be constructed parallel to Juban Road east and west of the second roundabout. Utility relocations and drainage work are ongoing and DOTD expects noticeable roadway construction to being in Spring 2023, with an estimated completion of the entire project in Fall 2024, weather permitting.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.