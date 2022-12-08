Facebook
Distracted driving may have caused a Baton Rouge officer to flip unit

Emergency officers respond to a Baton Rouge police unit flipped over at 40th Street and Nelson...
Emergency officers respond to a Baton Rouge police unit flipped over at 40th Street and Nelson Street in Zachary.(Submitted)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BPRD) told investigators with the Zachary Police Department he was looking at his laptop when he flipped his unit in early November, a crash report stated.

The officer explained that he was logging into the computer instead of watching the road, according to the report. By the time he looked back at the street he sideswiped another car, it added.

The police unit flipped onto its roof during the collision.

RELATED: BRPD unit overturns in Zachary crash

The officer claimed he was driving around 30 miles per hour at the time, according to the report. Video shows the officer’s smashed unit, upside down on 40th Street near the intersection of Nelson Street.

Months later, Baton Rouge police officials said they are unable to provide dash camera footage or crash data WAFB requested, citing an ongoing investigation.

