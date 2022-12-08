Facebook
Curried Sweet Potato, Carrot and Ginger Soup

By Chef John Folse
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I was looking through The Doctor’s Big Book of Home Remedies for ideas to replenish your body with B vitamins that are drained from all that late-night partying. I found such things as quinoa, tomato juice, bananas, and even asparagus. But somewhere in the back of my mind, I remember an old chef friend of mine who often could be found at his desk slurping Curried Carrot, Sweet Potato, and Ginger Soup after a night on the town…and he had plenty of nights out on the town!

Prep Time: 45 Minutes

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients:

2 tsps curry powder

3 cups peeled and (½-inch) cubed sweet potatoes

1½ cups peeled and (¼-inch) sliced carrots

1 tbsp grated ginger

3 tbsps butter

2 tsps canola oil

1 cup diced onions

½ cup diced celery

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

2 tbsps minced garlic

¼ cup flour

4½ cups chicken stock

2 cups skim milk

Salt and cayenne pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Chopped parsley for garnish

Method:

In a large saucepan, heat butter and oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add sweet potatoes, carrots, grated ginger, and curry powder then cook for 2–3 minutes, stirring often. Add flour and cook for 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add chicken stock and skim milk, stirring to incorporate. Season to taste using salt, cayenne pepper, and granulated garlic. Bring to a boil then reduce to a simmer. Cover and cook for 25 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally. Carefully pour half of the soup into the bowl of a food processor then pulse until smooth. Repeat the procedure with the remaining soup. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve hot.

